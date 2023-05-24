Jury trial set for Rogersville man accused of trying to kill his 3-year-old in apartment fire

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted a Rogersville man for attempted murder and first-degree arson after authorities said he intentionally started a fire at an apartment complex.

Jared Hazelwood, 45, was arrested after court records say he set fire to the Rogersville Park Apartments in the early morning hours of March 6, 2022, while his 3-year-old son was still inside.

Officials say once they arrived on scene the top floor of the eight-unit apartment building was on fire, with the flames extending through the roof.

Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson confirmed with News 19 that the boy was rescued from the apartment by an officer, but suffered burns on his legs and crotch area, and was suffering from smoke inhalation. He was later airlifted to UAB.

(Rogersville Fire Dept.)

Phillips said the fire was out within 20 minutes and all residents were evacuated.

Hazelwood was booked in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $420,000 bond. The Rogersville resident was initially charged with seven counts of first-degree arson but later was charged with the attempted murder of his son.

According to online court records, a jury trial has been scheduled for August 14, with a plea hearing set for August 10.