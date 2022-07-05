COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A jury trial for a Colbert County man that was supposed to begin more than six months ago has a new date set, according to court records.

57-year-old Richard Kevin Hester of Decatur is expected to face a jury on August 8, 2022, at the Colbert County Courthouse. Hester was arrested on January 14, 2020, after being indicted by a grand jury on a capital murder charge.

Hester is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old John Thomas “J.T.” Call in September of 2019 in Tuscumbia.

Officials at the time said that Tuscumbia Police Officers responded to a call from someone that lived near the scene who reported hearing a gunshot around 9:45 p.m. Detectives found Call dead inside a white pickup truck from a single gunshot wound.

According to police, the truck was sitting at the corner of John Street and Hobson Street.

Hester was arrested a few days after the incident but was later released from the Colbert County Jail.

A pretrial docket hearing for Hester is scheduled for August 16.