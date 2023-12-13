FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County jury decided that a man accused of attacking members of his family with weapons, including a machete, is competent enough to stand trial, the district attorney confirms.

Kyle Lyn Seeley, is facing six attempted murder charges after authorities said he attacked his brother, parents and three children in a home on County Road 57 with a machete and other weapons in 2021. He was also charged with first-degree arson and aggravated child abuse at the time of his arrest.

District Attorney Chris Connolly said the jury deliberated for about 15 minutes before they reached a competency decision.

Seeley’s trial was scheduled to be held in February but was delayed until April – when it was continued again due to his counsel’s leg/knee being broken in two places, with surgery and possible bed rest.

On the day of the attack, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the then 34-year-old barricaded himself in a building behind the home where the attack happened. Florence Police Department’s SWAT team had been on the scene trying to convince him to surrender, but he wouldn’t respond to the officers.

SWAT officers put gas into the building and Seeley tried to run, Singleton said. Deputies and Florence police officers tackled him in a pasture behind the building and took him into custody.

In September 2021, Seeley pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him by reason of mental disease or defect.

In June 2022, the State responded to the motion for a mental exam, saying they did not oppose an evaluation to determine his mental status at the time of the alleged offense. In their response, the State said they don’t believe Seeley was suffering from a mental disease when the crime was committed.

Then, on July 12, 2022, the judge ordered a mental examination for Seeley.

Connolly said Seeley now has a jury trial set for April 15, 2024, and will be held in the Lauderdale County Jail with no bond while he waits for trial.