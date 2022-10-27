If you get a call saying you missed jury duty, the Muscle Shoals Police Department warns you to be skeptical and ask the right questions.

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — If you get a call saying you missed jury duty, the Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD) warns you to be skeptical and ask the right questions.

According to police, a “group” has been making phone calls to residents in the community in an attempt to scam them out of their hard-earned money.

In these calls, authorities say, the person calling will tell you that there is a warrant out for your arrest because you missed jury duty, claiming that if you don’t want to be arrested, you need to pay them over the phone.

The MSPD wants their community to know that they aren’t in charge of who serves on a jury, explaining that that is the responsibility of the Colbert County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

They also say they will never try to solicit money for anything – especially over the phone.

Authorities add that the people behind these calls are not local to the area, and are usually found to be operating outside of the country.

Police advise citizens to not give out any personal or sensitive information over the phone, hang up immediately, and block the number if possible, ignoring future calls.

The MSPD says if anyone has information of someone involved in these scams locally to give their Detective Division a call at 256-814-6062. You can also leave an anonymous tip 24/7 on their voicemail.