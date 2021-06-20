Juneteenth Celebration and Car Show coming to Florence’s McFarland Park on Father’s Day

The event is the second annual Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Jammin4Justice organization.

FLORENCE, Ala. — A Juneteenth celebration and car show is planned for Father’s Day at McFarland Park in Florence.

Jammin4Justice President Melissa Hardin said the reason behind this year’s event is to celebrate the men in the community, which is also why it was planned for Father’s Day.

She also wants to give people the opportunity to learn more about the importance of Juneteenth.

“A lot of us, we don’t know who we are, we don’t know our history and so we want to have this celebration as a means to, number one, start educating people about what Juneteenth is and what Juneteenth is all about, to know that there was a space in history and time that we were free, but we didn’t know we were free as a people,” Hardin said.

The celebration also includes live music, food trucks, and activities for kids. It goes from noon until 9 p.m.