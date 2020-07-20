Join Microwave Dave in first virtual “Jazz It Up with Trash”

FLORENCE, Ala — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is getting ready for its first virtual Jazz it up with Trash event.

The event normally takes place each year during the W.C. Handy Festival but will be held online due to COVID-19 concerns. It’s a collaboration between Shoals-area libraries and the Florence Recycling Department. Children and their families use recyclables and turn them into instruments that they can play along with special guest, Microwave Dave.

“I think it’s just important to have some normalcy right now, especially for children,” said children’s librarian Jessica Hill. “This is an event that they look forward to every year so the fact that we can continue to do that event, just in a different way, I think that means a lot to the families of the Shoals.”

The event begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Zoom. To register to receive the invite link, click here.