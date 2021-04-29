John Paul White to perform with Shoals Symphony Orchestra Friday & Saturday

FLORENCE, Ala. — It’s a weekend of live entertainment at the University of North Alabama.

Grammy award-winning artist John Paul White returns to the stage as he and the Shoals Symphony Orchestra team up for a unique crossover event.

White said this is his first time performing in more than a year because of the pandemic.

The symphony will perform all-original scores written by composer Scott O’Neil, all based on John Paul White’s music.

“You’ll hear all of John Paul White’s hits from multiple albums that he has across his full catalogue that they’ve picked and choose from,” Cain Yarbrough, SSO Development & Operations Director said. “Everyone’s going to hear something brand new for the first time, but songs that they’ve heard before.”

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 in Norton Auditorium. To purchase tickets, click here.