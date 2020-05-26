Joe Wheeler State Park volunteer carves bench made from tree knocked down by tornado

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A tornado knocked down thousands of trees at Joe Wheeler State Park back in December but a park volunteer is using his talents to turn some of that destruction into a work of art.

A bench located at the park’s campground office was carved from one of those fallen trees. Park volunteer and former homebuilder Donny Robertson said the campground manager asked if he could build a bench for the campground store lobby. They decided to use lumber from the debris to symbolize the park’s resilience following the storm.

“The tree was one that was a favorite of mine,” said Robertson. “It had a big hole in the bottom of it where my grandkids played. The storm got it. It came from just a dead fallen tree into something beautiful.”

The Joe Wheeler State Park campground partially reopened on May 22. Make your reservations and you’ll be able to see Robertson’s work. To make a reservation, click here.