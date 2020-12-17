Joe Wheeler State Park superintendent reflects on park’s progress one year after tornado

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — As the rain fell on Wednesday, storm scars from one year ago could still be seen around the Joe Wheeler State Park campground and day-use area.

Park superintendent Chad Davis said it was an emotional experience when the daylight revealed just how extensive the damage was.

“It’s heartbreaking for sure,” Davis said. “We sprung into action and got things cleaned up the best we could.” That work included clearing downed trees and debris.

Davis said the storm damage wasn’t the last of the park’s troubles; the COVID-19 pandemic followed just three months later.

“As with any business, you have to pivot and make things work, Davis said. “Our hotel business, just as the hotel business overall, it suffered.”

However, Davis said with more people taking an interest in outdoor activities during the pandemic, other areas of the park grew in popularity.

“Camping revenue and people using the park’s golf course, those things, outside activities, have caused the state parks to be in pretty good shape,” Davis said.

Davis said storm damage to the campground kept the number of campers down this year, but he’s hopeful for what 2021 will bring.

“We do plan on moving forward with phase 1 of our campground renovations,” Davis said.

Due to a lack of funding, Davis said phase 1 will only rebuild the part of the campground damaged by the storm. He said that portion should be finished by Fall 2021.

Phase 1 is estimated to cost around $4.2 million.