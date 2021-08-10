Joe Wheeler State Park mobile vaccine clinic moves to new location starting Monday

KILLEN, Ala. — A mobile vaccine clinic in Lauderdale County is relocating next week in hopes that more people will roll up their sleeves.

The mobile clinic that has been operating at Joe Wheeler State Park since spring will be relocating to First Baptist Church Center Star in Killen on Highway 72.

Clinic Project Manager Mike Melton said he hopes that having the clinic in a more visible location on the busy highway will catch the attention of drivers who may not be vaccinated yet.

“Originally, these rural clinics were supposed to get out, sort of toward the rural parts of the county, so that you don’t have to drive 20 minutes to town to get the shots, however, we’ve been here for a good five months and to move it to a little bit closer down the road to get more visible, we’re taking a chance to see if that will help increase our numbers,” Melton said.

Wednesday is the last day the clinic will operate at Joe Wheeler State Park before relocating to First Baptist Center Star on Monday, August 16.