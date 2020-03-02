Joe Wheeler State Park is hiring Shoals by: Erin Dunbar Posted: Mar 2, 2020 / 12:08 PM CST / Updated: Mar 2, 2020 / 12:10 PM CST LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Joe Wheeler State Park announced they are hiring. The state park is hiring part-time and seasonal positions. Interested? Head to the Joe Wheeler State Park Lodge and pick up an application at the front desk. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction