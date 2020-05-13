Joe Wheeler State Park campground partially reopening May 22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers will soon be able to take in the sights and sounds of the Joe Wheeler State Park Campground.

It’s been nearly five months since an EF-1 tornado ravaged the area. The storm knocked down thousands of trees, damaged buildings, and forever changed the park’s landscape, but after months of repairs and clearing debris, the campground will partially reopen.

“On May 22 we’re going to partially open our campground, said Park Superintendent Chad Davis. “It’d be our ‘A’ section of our campground that’s going to be open. Unfortunately, our other parts of the campground will not be accessible; we’re going to have those areas remain closed.”

Although campgrounds ‘B’ and ‘C’ remain closed, Davis said there will be 43 improved RV spots available in campground ‘A’ that park visitors can reserve.

There’s even a new attraction that visitors can enjoy. “We’ll also have a new eight-mile mountain biking trail—hiking trail that people can utilize as well,” said Davis. Other areas of the park like the marina and golf course are also open.

The park’s day use area remains closed as crews continue clearing tree damage. There’s still a long way to go but Davis said he’s happy that things are progressing.

For more information on making reservations, click here.