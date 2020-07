FLORENCE, Ala — The bank of the Tennessee River in Florence will be considerably quieter this October as compared to last year.

Judy Hood, Chairman of the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation has announced that ShoalsFest will not happen this year. “We were watching the COVID numbers and our hope was that they would go down in July and then we could make an announcement that there would be an event in August,” Hood said. “Unfortunately, they are rising at an unprecedented level.”