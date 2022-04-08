FLORENCE, Ala. – The 14th annual Jeff Dropo Run 4 Kids returns to the Shoals next month.

The race will be held on May 14. Preregistration is due by May 5.

All proceeds will benefit the Smile-A-Mile Foundation and the National Brain Tumor Society. The event is being dedicated to Brad White, who is currently fighting a brain tumor. Braden White is Brad White’s son and co-chair of the event this year. He told News 19 that their goal with this event is to help families struggling with cancer stay positive.

“Whether it’s waking up and having to go to the hospital and get treatments, get the chemo, get the radiation, it’s hard finding the good in some of that,” White said, “but I think with something like and event like this, you’re able to create the good.”

The event will include both a 5K and mile-long marathon. Both races will begin at Florence high school. For more information on the race and how to register you can go to the event website.