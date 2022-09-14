FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Jason Isbell, a Grammy Award-winning artist, and Shoals native, held a press conference Wednesday in Florence to talk about his upcoming music festival, ShoalsFest.

Isbell said ShoalsFest was his way of giving back to his community. He also stated he’s excited to bring international musicians and local musicians together on a stage as big as this.

“I wanted to do it in a place where I felt like I wasn’t just trying to make more for myself,” Isbell said. “Here, it’s really an opportunity to invest in the community as well as the artists that are playing the festival.”

The festival will be held at McFarland Park on October 1 and 2, 2022. You can purchase tickets on the official ShoalsFest website here.