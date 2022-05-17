FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – ShoalsFest is back for 2022; Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner Jason Isbell will be in town for the annual music festival…and he’ll be on stage both days.

The two-day festival will take place Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 in Florence’s McFarland Park.

Featured acts on Saturday include:

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Danielle Ponder

In the Round with Jason Isbell

John Paul White

Chris Tompkins and Gary Nichols

Wanda Band

Steve Trash

Headlining Saturday will be Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Sunday, Jason Isbell will return to headline, performing with the 400 Unit. Featured acts for Sunday include:

Drivin N Cryin

Amanda Shires

John Moreland

Billy Allen + The Pollies

Steve Trash

The lineup is subject to change; be sure to check the ShoalsFest website for the latest lineup.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.