Jack-O-Lantern Farms to close its doors

FLORENCE, Ala. — A popular Shoals business known for its fresh produce is closing its doors. The owners of Jack-O-Lantern Farms have announced they are retiring after more than 20 years in the business.

Owners Steve and Connie Carpenter started out by selling pumpkins—hence the name.

From farmers' markets to a physical store in downtown Florence, their selection continued to grow over the years, but now they say it’s time to settle down.

“The biggest thing we will miss is our customers,” said co-owner Steve Carpenter. “We’ve got customers—the ladies were pregnant when they first started shopping with us now their kids are graduating college and high school.”

The Carpenters say their downtown Florence location will remain open while supplies last—and they are going quickly.