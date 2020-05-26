Ivy Green, birthplace of Helen Keller reopens for tours

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Ivy Green is the birthplace of Helen Adams Keller, one of the world’s most influential women. She was the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree. The story of her life is documented in the play, “The Miracle Worker.”

Her childhood home in Tuscumbia now serves as a museum, that was unfortunately closed for nine weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now under Governor Ivey’s safer-at-home order, it’s reopened – although the visitor experience looks a little different now.

“We would always have more of a hands-on tour,” said Executive Director Sue Pilkilton. “When people would arrive our docents would take them room to room and describe everything in the room and tell them a little bit of the history and then they would go into the museum room and describe the different items, let them touch and feel of the many different things.”

It was an experience much like Helen’s. But Pilkilton said that won’t happen for the foreseeable future. Despite the restrictions, like having to wear masks, tourist interest hasn’t gone down. Pilkilton said when they opened the doors Saturday morning, they had 75 visitors.

“We were able to greet them on the front porch,” said Pilkilton. “We asked that one person come in and make the purchase.”

After paying, visitors are now given a brief presentation and brochure on the front porch. They are then free to explore to grounds.

Although the process has changed, Pilkilton said she’s happy that visitors still have a chance to absorb an important piece of history. That history can still be enjoyed this summer during productions of “The Miracle Worker” play at Ivy Green. The number of shows has decreased this year, however. Pilkilton said the show will run from June 26 to July 11 on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Tours are given Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule yours click here.