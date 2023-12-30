FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of the more than 200 people displaced by an early Friday morning fire at Courtview Towers in Downtown Florence had to spend the night in a shelter.

Courtview Towers Resident Mark Ogren says, “It’s just like my world is turned upside down.”

The fire at the apartment broke out around 4 a.m. Friday. Although it was contained to a single apartment, other units were impacted due to water damage…which is why the building was evacuated and the power had to be shutoff.

Ogren resides on the 14th floor of the apartment building and tells News 19 this situation is an experience he never thought would be his reality, and going into the new year without a home has been most difficult.

Ogren says it was a scary experience when firefighters rushed him to safety and the aftermath of the fire has reminded him of a dark time during his early life.

“I was homeless onetime and I don’t want to go back there. I’m heartbroken,” said Ogren. “I didn’t know what they were talking about when they were taking me out they said the place was on fire, I didn’t realize it.”

Ogren along with the other residents are being housed in a shelter.

The displaced residents are getting food and water along with clothing and showers thanks to the American Red Cross and donations from the Florence community.

Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Shirley Crutcher says they’re dedicated to assisting those effected especially knowing how difficult it must be just before the new year holiday.

“They had plans for the new year, so those new year plans have been changed suddenly and we’re trying to make the best of this situation,” said Crutcher. “The main thing is making sure they have a warm and safe place to be.”

Crews worked Saturday to address the water damage throughout the building and because of that damage, it’s uncertain when people will be allowed back into their apartments.

Ogren got emotional when explaining how life could change suddenly and he wants people to realize how grateful they are before going to be each night.

“Be thankful, be thankful for what you got because you can lose it, you can lose it all,” added Ogren.

Investigators are working to figure out what started the fire, but the main focus is getting people back into their homes safely.

Officials with the American Red Cross say they will be assisting those residents who were displaced through the new year.