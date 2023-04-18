FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – For North Alabama members of the Gravy Train, there is still a chance to see Yung Gravy when he hits the Yellowhammer State on Thursday and ‘no, I ain’t bluffin’.

Yung Gravy will be headlining the University of North Alabama’s (UNA) Spring Concert Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall He’ll perform after Bold Bloom and Sarah Cothran.

Yung Gravy is the ‘professional name’ of 27-year-old Minnesota-born rapper Matthew Hauri who is best known for his songs “Betty” and “Mr. Clean.”

“We chose Yung Gravy as our 2023 Spring Concert artist because of the engaging atmosphere he creates with the crowd,” said Mallory Campbell, University Program Council (UPC) Productions Promoter. “We had heard from many students who went to his shows that he was super-energetic, and that they all wanted to go back. Thus, Yung Gravy quickly became a front-runner in our pursuit of a Spring Concert artist.”

Full-time UNA students get into the concert for free, but today is the last day for students to pick up tickets. Students can pick up tickets on April 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Guillot University Center Atrium. Each student gets one ticket and has to show their Mane Card to verify they are students.

A few tickets are still available to the public for General Admission at this link.