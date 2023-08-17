TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’ve got an electric vehicle, soon you’ll be able to ‘boogie woogie’ on over to the City of Tuscumbia, where two new electric vehicle chargers are being installed Downtown.

Tuscumbia Utilities is set to finish up the installation of the chargers on Thursday. They will be located across from the Colbert County 911 Center on West 5th Street.

The project was made possible because of a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The corporation paid 80% of approximately $180,000, and the city paid 20%, to make this charging station available for residents, or for people just driving through.

TVA’s DC Fast Charger program works to make fast charging available for electric vehicles every 50 miles along the major corridor.

With the opening of this station, Tuscumbia becomes the third city to get a TVA DC fast charge station in the state. Fort Payne and Cullman are home to the other two stations in Alabama.

Officials say they chose Downtown Tuscumbia to bring in more tourism.

“This will allow visitors traveling to or through Tuscumbia a place to charge their electric vehicles and enjoy the local businesses in downtown!” the city said in a post on social media.

People will be able to pay using a credit card or through the ChargePoint app.

The official ribbon cutting will take place during the second Saturday event in September. The Tesla adapter is not currently available, but the city said it will come at a later date.