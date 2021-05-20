Interactive kiosk installed at Cypress Creek Canoe & Kayak Ramp in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and City of Florence held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday celebrating a new interactive kiosk.

The kiosk can be found at the Cypress Creek Canoe and Kayak Ramp at the corner of Cox Creek Parkway and Jackson Road.

It features a map and QR codes that people can scan with their phones to learn more about the creek’s wildlife, vegetation, and history.

Graduate assistant T.J. Johnson said the creek is a rich, natural resource for recreation, geology, and biodiversity.

“It’s very vibrant and we want to be able to share that with the community—educate them a little bit on the resource that we have here and hopefully just get people that might not know too much about it or people that don’t get out here and enjoy it often to have a little more fun and just get to know a little bit more,” Johnson said.

This is the second kiosk to be installed with one more planned for Wildwood Park. The first kiosk was installed near the start of the newly renovated mountain bike trail also located at Wildwood Park.