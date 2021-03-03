Inmate with health concerns caught between county and state prison systems

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The family of an apparently sick inmate at the Lauderdale County Jail says he’s in desperate need of help.

Joel White, who was convicted on drug manufacturing charges in 2012, is in an unusual legal limbo.

His daughter says he began complaining of severe, chronic stomach pain months ago. But his medical concerns and his incarceration are a little more complex than they seem on the surface.

He’s still serving a 20-year sentence on the drug trafficking charge. But, he was allowed, in 2014, to serve it in a less restrictive community corrections setting.

In 2019, he was arrested on new charges of receiving stolen property, leading to his confinement in the Lauderdale County Jail. He’s also facing new drug trafficking charges.

So, he’s a state prisoner, but also a county prisoner. And that complicates decisions about his medical treatment. Treatment his daughter says he’s not getting.

“This has been going on for three months, four months, however long he told me,” said Josie Thrasher. “When I contacted his lawyer about it, it had been going on for a month. HIm not been able to go to the bathroom and talk to them about it. I mean, all through the end of last year. By the end of last year he was so fed up with it he just stopped going to medical.”

News 19’s Investigative Team reached out to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. He said White was being taken care of but could not disclose anything else due to HIPAA laws.

On January 29, White’s appointed attorney asked a judge to release him for medical treatment. The motion said White said he believed he was suffering organ failure. His lawyer declined to comment Tuesday.

News 19 also contacted Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gilbert Self. He said his hands were tied and the decision to grant the emergency motion was out of his control since White was technically a state prisoner.

Tuesday News 19 obtained White’s medical records from what appears to be an emergency room visit on February 25. The records indicate a potentially malignant mass was located on White’s pancreas.

Thrasher said her father told her he was taken to the emergency room a total of two times and has since been taken back to the Lauderdale County Jail.

So where would the decision rest? Likely the Alabama Department of Corrections. But when we reached out to ADOC for comment on White’s medical care. We were told the department would likely have comment Wednesday.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office, who is prosecuting White’s current case said the case needs to be settled so that White can return to the department of corrections. That way the DOC can order White’s care.

The U.S. Supreme Court has found prisoners have a constitutional right to adequate medical care.

White’s original prison sentence isn’t set to end until 2032.

After our initial story aired, Sheriff Singleton issued a response.

“Inmates have access to medical staff 24/7 and a doctor 2-3 times a week at the LCDC.” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton