LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate and an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office were reported missing after leaving the jail Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Vicki White, the assistant director of corrections, and inmate Casey Cole White are missing. Despite sharing a last name, they are not related.

Deputies say Casey White is being held on capital murder charges. If you see them, call 911 immediately.

White is charged with the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. White confessed to the murder in 2020 while in state prison for another crime.

LCSO said Assistant Director White left the detention center with the inmate around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in route to the courthouse. The vehicle they left the detention center in was found in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

Officials said no one realized the two were missing until 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.