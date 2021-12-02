Impeachment case of Lauderdale County Coroner expected to move quickly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A North Alabama coroner is facing impeachment after a Lauderdale County grand jury decided he’s been neglecting his duties.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said his office started investigating the county’s coroner, George “Butch” Tucker after receiving complaints from multiple families regarding the status of their loved one’s toxicology results, and death certificates.

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel, who has no ties to the case, explained why impeachment rules exist for elected officials.

“The public demands and certainly has a right to expect from their public officials that they do their jobs. That’s the reason you have these provisions where public officials can be impeached.”

In the complaint filed with the court, several families allege Tucker either failed to take blood samples, failed to send the samples to the state department of forensics, or lied about the reason for delays in death certificates.

The grand jury says Tucker willfully neglected his responsibilities.

McDaniel said from this point, the case will move forward quickly.

“If there is a situation where a grand jury sees a willful neglect of duty, incompetence or one of the other reasons then they would report that out,” he said. “It would go to the circuit court and the case would be set for trial, a trial of impeachment.”

According to Alabama state law, once an impeachment case is sent to circuit court it takes precedence and priority over all other court proceedings.

Butch Tucker has been summoned to appear before a judge on January 6 to answer the allegations from families who still have questions about their loved ones’ deaths.