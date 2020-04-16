IHP employees in Russellville say soap and paper towel dispensers have been empty for days

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — For weeks, employees at Innovative Hearth Products in Russellville have voiced their concerns for their health and safety after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company closed the Russellville plant for five days to allow crews to sanitize the facility. Upon returning to work employees were asked to sign an agreement listing new expectations to help prevent the spread of the virus. In that agreement employees were told they would be supplied with materials to maintain cleanliness.

“What we asked everybody is that they recognize that we’re going to follow the CDC guidelines,” said Chief Operating Officer Jason Pickering during an April 3rd interview. “We want them to be able to make sure that they understand what that means from a personal hygiene standpoint.”

Pickering said they are following CDC guidelines, however, employees reached out to WHNT News 19 and told us hand soap and paper towels haven’t been available in the restrooms for days at a time.

An employee sent photos showing empty soap and paper towel dispensers on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, they said the dispensers were still empty.

During these times, IHP employees are asking that management take more consideration into the health and well-being of everyone inside the plant.

We tried contacting IHP over the phone several times for comment but were only able to leave a voicemail. We also emailed the corporate office and are waiting for a response.