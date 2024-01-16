FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Day two of wintery weather has brought inches of snow across North Alabama. Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures leave a majority of roads in the Shoals “impassable” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It was a similar story during last year’s arctic blast as some residents made the comparison to this year’s driving conditions.

“The roads are a lot worse this year,” Logan McConnal said.

In Florence, Road Graders could be seen plowing snow off the roads – making it easier for transportation.

Further downtown the University of North Alabama’s campus was closed due to the weather. While some use caution and stay off the slick, icy roads, others take advantage of a rare opportunity.

McConnal, a student at UNA, was able to play hockey as a perfect reminder of his home in Michigan.

“Growing up playing for 18 years, I mean there’s not much hockey going on down here so I typically just rollerblade with my dog,” he said. “But I figured I’d bust out the stick today, it’s perfect conditions for it, just about mimics the ice, almost identical,”

Classes at the university were out of session, but that didn’t stop students from learning something new.

Kane Moon joined McConnal for a few hockey lessons.

“It’s actually my first time that I’ve ever touched a hockey stick,” Moon told News 19. “I never have (played hockey) in my 21 years of life so it’s pretty cool. I was very excited to hit a hockey puck.”

Several roads remained relatively quiet while crews in Florence worked to clear snow downtown.

City Hall offices opened for business while other stores remain closed. ALEA continues to urge people to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.