Husband and wife team open Florence’s first pediatric urgent care clinic

FLORENCE, Ala. — For some kids, going to the doctor can be a nerve-racking experience. For others it can be downright terrifying. That’s just one of the reasons husband and wife team Rodney and LaKeva Harris opened the Kids First Pediatric Urgent Care in Florence.

Located on Florence Boulevard near Crown Street, it’s a facility designed with kids in mind.

Pediatric nurse practitioner LaKeva Harris and her husband Coach Rodney Harris opened the clinic in May and it’s a first, not only for Florence, but the Shoals area.

“We are an after-hours pediatric walk-in clinic and we cater to working families because a lot of times children get sick after 5 p.m. or once the pediatric offices close,” LaKeva said.

It’s the only pediatric urgent care within a 60-mile radius. “This gives parents the opportunity to bring their kids here instead of taking them to the ER for urgent illnesses,” she added.

LaKeva said being a pediatric-only facility also helps other area urgent care clinics by creating more patient availability.

LaKeva’s husband Rodney, who also serves as office manager, said this is a goal his wife’s had her heart set on. “She always told me that she wanted to start a clinic and it was a perfect opportunity to go so we did,” Rodney said.

With LaKeva and Rodney having experience working with children, they wanted to create a facility that was both inviting and comforting for those young patients.

The clinic is in the process of accepting Tennessee Medicaid so it will be able to serve patients from across state lines.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, connect with them on Facebook or visit their website.