A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case, according to authorities. (Florence Police Department)

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case, according to authorities.

Sgt. Cliff Billingsley with the Florence Police Department said 30-year-old Akalli Nicole Carter was arrested on Friday following the department’s investigation.

Carter was linked to a 2021 case involving several checks being deposited fraudulently, said Billingsley.

Akalli Carer (Florence Police Dept.)

Over an unspecified amount of time, more than $16,000 was stolen from the Listerhill Credit Union in Lauderdale County.

According to Billingsley, Carter has already been released on a $30,000 bond.