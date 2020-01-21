Hundreds participate in Day of Service and Unity March at UNA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — More than three hundred volunteers filled the banquet halls at the University of North Alabama's Guillot University Center Monday morning. They gathered for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, packaging meals that will be sent to the Shoals Dream Center.

"We are partnered with an organization called Numana Incorporated and they bring the food and we provide the service to package the food," said Assistant Director for Student Engagement Bethany Green.

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the event and this is the sixth year that UNA has participated. "It's a really good way to just get everybody involved and do service on a day that we don't have school," said UNA SGA Vice President of Senate Rebekah Matthews.

Immediately following the Day of Service, students and faculty alike gathered for a march across campus. "We call this the Unity March because it really is symbolic of people who are very different but also who share common values, joining hands and marching together for freedom for everyone, for beliefs for everyone, for rights for everyone," said Director of the Office of Diversity and Institutional Equity Joan Williams.

"If you look at the word community, you see that it has the word unity in it, so today is a special day and we're just trying to continue the legacy and dream and vision that Dr. King has shared for us many, many years ago," said Assistant to the President for Diversity Ron K. Patterson.

That's why Martin Luther King Jr. Day continues to be a day on—not a day off.

