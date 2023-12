LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Human remains have been found in a heavily wooded area near County Road 6 west of Highway 157.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton, a hunter discovered human remains in a deeply wooded area and informed the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

There is no further information available as the office is continuing to investigate.

News 19 is sending a crew to the area and will provide updates if they become available.