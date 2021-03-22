How student victims of sexual misconduct by teachers can report abuse and heal

KILLEN & PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. — In the past two months, two northwest Alabama teachers, Ashton McCluskey and Jerry Benford, were arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a student.



Adults, trusted with the authority to teach and mold young minds—but when that trust is broken, how do student victims move on? The Alabama State Department of Education looks to prevent the problem before it even starts, with training.



“It is educator ethics training,” Associate General Counsel Susan Crowther said. “It’s available for free on our website. There are videos, there are PDFs of documents to use for that training. The videos themselves have scenarios that are acted out between students and teachers to kind of give them an idea of how this starts and how that progresses and how to avoid that from happening.”



Crowther said while the training is not mandatory, some school systems do require it.



If a teacher does cross the line, there are resources for the victim.



“Largely, these cases, when they’re investigated, it’s done by the Child Advocacy Center,” Crowther said. “They’re trained to not only question the victims in such a way that they’re getting good evidence, but they also provide counseling services for these victims.”



Crowther had a word of encouragement for victims who may not speak up out of fear or shame. “Listen to your gut and come forward and talk to someone because if your gut’s telling you that there’s a problem there, then most likely there is a problem.”

