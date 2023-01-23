Several agencies responded to a house fire, where the home was ruled a total loss, on Monday.

KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) – A home in Killen has been ruled a total loss and pets died after a fire Monday according to a spokesperson with the Center Star Fire & Rescue (CSF&R).

Authorities received the call that there was a fire on Malibu Lane in Killen at about 11:56 a.m.

Elgin and Killen Fire Departments, as well as CSF&R responded to the scene, where Terrance Irelan of CSF&R says the roof was already collapsed when responders arrived.

Several agencies responded to a house fire where the home was ruled a total loss on Monday.

Authorities say no one was injured, but the homeowner’s pets did die as a result of the fire. The home was ruled a total loss.

Fire Marshalls say they are still investigating to find the cause of the fire. News 19 will bring you updates as we get them.