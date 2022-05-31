TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Fire up those antiques and hot rods! There’s an auto show this weekend in Tuscumbia!

The 51st Muscle Shoals Area Street Rod Festival returns to Tuscubmia’s Spring Park on the first Saturday in June, June 4.

Lots of things have changed since the first festival in 1971, which was originally held at Southgate Mall, including the size of the festival. It now boasts around 300 antique and hot rod cars, which the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau said is one of the largest in the state.

Registration is $20 at the gate on the day of the show. $5,000 in cash prizes and more than $1,000 of door prizes are all up for grabs.

Vendors of all kinds will be at the festival, along with a free swap meet in the park. Admission is free for all and the event will be held rain or shine. Gates open at 7 a.m., and the cars will be on display until 2 p.m.

For more information on the event, contact the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau at (256) 383-0873 or ColbertTourism@comcast.net.