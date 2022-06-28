FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC) held an emergency disaster drill Tuesday, June 28.

Students, nurses, and first responders simulated a disaster. In that simulation, a natural gas explosion caused several injuries and casualties.

NAMC Associate Administrator Casey Willis told News 19 that these kinds of hands-on emergency drills help to prepare their staff and first responders for real-life disasters.

“It’s a big part of our emergency management plan for us to do disaster drills that involve outside agencies and real-life situations,” Willis said. “When COVID hit, our drills had to change to tabletop drills. So it’s been a few years since we’ve had outside agencies in the hospital.”

Erin Daniel, a NAMC nurse who acted as one of the injured victims, told News 19 that she was very happy about how doctors reacted to the drill.

“Even though it’s a scenario, it gives you more of an idea of what will happen in real life,” Daniel said. “I felt like in the back it went really smoothly. Everyone was communicating with each other, they were discussing and collaborating to get everybody cleared out and put where they needed to be.”

Willis said that they plan to hold similar drills with different scenarios in the future.