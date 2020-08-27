Hodges receives more than eight inches of rainfall in six hours, some flood damage reported

HODGES, Ala. — In the Town of Hodges in southern Franklin County, the sun is shining, but that was a different story overnight and into the morning Wednesday when an estimated eight inches of rain fell, causing flash flood damage in some areas.

Hodges Mayor Joyce Saad said that the damage from the flooding was minimal when compared to the National Weather Service prediction that it had the potential to be catastrophic. She said that the area around the Town Hall and Community Center is no stranger to flooding.

“When I first came in about nine o’clock this morning, it looked like a lake out here,” Mayor Saad said. “And yesterday during the election, I’m sure that deterred a lot of people from coming out because we really did have a pond almost out here.”

Aside from a couple of downed trees, the most significant damage the mayor reported was on Lovett Lane where the road, along with the culvert underneath, was washed away. Slanted vegetation along the sides of the road show just how high the water got.

The Hodges rainfall gauge recorded 8.4 inches in about six hours. TVA said that’s about one inch above a 1,000-year rain event.

“That forecast this morning had a little over a tenth of an inch in north Alabama in that area,” Darrell Guinn, TVA River Forecast Center Operations Support Manager said. “Some of the rainfall totals started coming in a lot higher than what was predicted.”

Guinn said even more rain is expected later in the week and residents in this area along the Bear Creek system should take proper precautions in the event that flash flooding happens again.

TVA is currently re-running the inflow forecasts for the Bear Creek system and monitoring water levels to ensure public safety.