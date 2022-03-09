FLORENCE, Ala. — Trowbridge’s is celebrating it’s 104th anniversary. The historic restaurant originally opened on March 9, 1917.

In 1917, Paul Trowbridge was traveling to a dairy convention in North Carolina. During his trip he stopped in Florence and fell in love with the city. He and his family later moved to the city and opened up Trowbridge’s, an ice cream parlor that remains family-owned today.

Don Trowbridge, the grandson of Paul Trowbridge, is the current store owner. He says serving ice cream is a great privilege for him and his family.

“Ice cream brings joy,” Trowbridge told News 19. “People come in happy, and they leave even happier.”

The restaurant is one of the largest tourist attractions in the Shoals Area. They’re widely known for their unique recipes, such as hotdog chili and orange-pineapple ice cream.

Trowbridge compares his store to a three-legged barstool: cheap, not fancy, but always dependable and consistent.