FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A world fishing tournament is heading to Northwest Alabama and fans are invited to watch!

The Bass Federation’s 13th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship dual event will be held June 22-25 on Pickwick and Wilson Lakes.

$3 million in scholarships and prizes are up for grabs as anglers from most U.S. states and multiple foreign countries (including Canada, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, to name a few) compete in two tournaments. All anglers attending will compete in the World Finals, open to any TBF Student Angler Federation member. For anglers who placed among the top 10% of High School teams in SAF-sanctioned events, they’ll be competing in the National Championship as well.

The bulk of the prizes will be awarded to competitors in the World Finals; National Championship competitors will be fishing for $500,000 in scholarships and prizes. No cash is awarded to high school anglers.

The result has been the explosion we currently see in High School Fishing participation nationwide, and it all adds up to a good wholesome experience for the kids and their families, which is what we all want. TBF President/CEO Robert Cartildge

Students entering pay no fee to enter and can fish for both competitions at the same time if eligible. Three people are on each boat – two anglers and their adult boat captain or coach.

Nearly 3,000 people are expected to descend on the city for the event, and spectators are welcome! Boats will launch each day at 5:30 a.m. from McFarland Park (200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence), which is also where weigh-ins will take place, starting at 1:30 each day. In addition, coverage will be provided on the High School Fishing website.

In addition to the scholarships and prizes, the National Champions will advance to the 2022 Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship, set for Nov. 3-5 on Lake Guntersville. They’ll compete as co-anglers with a shot at the MLF prizes, which include a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor.