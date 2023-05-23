FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The President of Helen Keller Hospital has been officially appointed to the University of North Alabama (UNA) Board of Trustees.

Kyle Buchanan’s appointment to the board by Governor Kay Ivey was confirmed by the Alabama State Senate on May 16.

The new trustee began his career in leadership for the Huntsville Hospital Health System at Helen Keller Hospital as Vice President of Operations in 2009. Most recently, Buchanan served as Vice President of Operations at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children before becoming President at Helen Keller Hospital.

Previously, Buchanan served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton, Alabama and Executive Director for Alabama Community Care, all of which are within the Huntsville Hospital Health System.

Buchanan is a Tuscumbia native, who obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa before receiving Master’s degrees from both the University of Michigan and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“I am grateful to be able to serve the University in this capacity,” Buchanan said. “UNA has such a phenomenal reputation across our state and tremendous impact on our students and communities. I sincerely hope to add to the tremendous contributions of other board members and work with other trustees and university leadership to find new ways to take UNA to even greater heights.”

According to Will Trapp, President Pro Tempore of UNA’s Board of Trustees, Buchanan had been on their radar for this appointment since he served on the UNA Foundation Board and was part of Leadership Alabama.

UNA President Ken Kitts commended Buchanan’s leadership when discussing his appointment.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kyle to the UNA Board of Trustees,” said Kitts. “His leadership locally as well as throughout the state is an excellent indicator of the skills he will bring to our Board. I welcome the voice and expertise he will bring to our deliberations.”

Buchanan lives in Muscle Shoals with his wife and two children.

UNA said the appointment is effective immediately. The UNA Board of Trustees meets quarterly, and the next regularly scheduled meeting is set for June 9.