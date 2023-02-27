SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – The Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 15.

Human Resources Assistant Addison Gist told News 19 that the job fair will have representatives from every department. That includes both medical and non-medical departments.

“We have about between 80 and 90 positions that need to be filled,” Gist said. “People have to eat, people have to get paid, and we have computers. So we have finance, I.T., food services.”

The event will be held at the Northwest-Shoals Community College Gymnasium. It will be split into two separate parts.

The first part will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m. The second part will begin at 3:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m.

To encourage people to participate, games and giveaways will also be available.