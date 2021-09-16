Helen Keller Hospital hiring ICU registered nurses

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — ICU registered nurses are needed at Helen Keller Hospital. The hospital announced Thursday that it is hiring.

An ICU RN’s duties include identifying patient needs and prioritizing care through assessment. The nurse will also be accountable for outcomes of patient care during the assigned shift.

Earlier in September, it was reported that the Helen Keller ICU was exceeding capacity and had to provide ICU-level care in other areas of the hospital.

For more information and to apply, click here.