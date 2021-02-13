Helen Keller Hospital EMS employees help repair patient’s driveway

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — It was business as usual for EMS workers at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield as they stood by for calls Friday morning.



For EMT Lucas Hornsby and Paramedic Cindy Akers, it’s more than just a job; they see it as an opportunity to give back.



“Just try to put other people ahead of us,” Hornsby said. “It’s what we do; it’s what we went into this job for. We knew what we were getting into.”



Back in December, the two noticed that the driveway of a woman they transport to dialysis was being damaged by the increased traffic and rainy weather conditions.



“We carried her home one day and she had made the comment after we got her in the house when she got her tax money she was going to get her some gravel, that way it would make it a little bit easier for us to get her back and forth,” Akers said. “Luke and I both said we’ll see what we can do about it.”



Hornsby and Akers went above and beyond their assigned duties to help repair the patient’s driveway themselves—but it’s something they wouldn’t have been able to do without the community’s support.



“My grandfather with Grissom and Grissom Contracting, they found a place that we could get the gravel from and they told me whatever it cost it doesn’t matter; we’ll want to help her out as well,” Hornsby said.



“Truman Sutton with Extreme Excavating is my pastor and I called him and he said that he would haul it at no charge and then my brother Billy Akers works at River City Rentals in Muscle Shoals, heavy equipment rentals, called him and asked if he would be able to spread the gravel once we got it delivered and he said, ‘absolutely,'” Akers said.



Both Hornsby and Akers give all the glory to God and credit Him for opening each door to make this possible.



Hornsby and Akers said they didn’t do it for the recognition. They said the feeling of being able to help the woman beyond their normal routine aligned with their personal motto, “make everybody’s day great.”

