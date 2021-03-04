Helen Keller Hospital employees promote heart-healthy habits in new music video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Staff members at Helen Keller Hospital are showing off their best moves in a new music video. They’re hoping to spread a little laughter while also promoting healthy living.

The video was made for American Heart Month and features hospital employees offering healthy solutions for unhealthy habits like smoking and eating junk food.

Wellness Coordinator Leigh Byers said this is the first time the hospital has done something like this, but it won’t be the last.

“This was just a super fun way to encourage heart-healthy habits, dancing, and stress management, and let everyone have some fun for the first time in a long time,” Byers said.

Byers said the staff learned the choreography in just one day.