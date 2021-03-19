Helen Keller Hospital celebrates 100 years

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Sunday, March 21, marks 100 years Helen Keller Hospital has been open, serving the Shoals Community.

Hospital staff, past and present, celebrated with a cookout Friday afternoon.



Hospital president Kyle Buchanan said aside from the occasion, the celebration is just what the staff needed on the tail end of an extremely tough twelve months.



“Our patients have trusted us more than ever in this past year, we trust ourselves and our teammates more than ever, and our community has supported us more than ever over this past year,” Buchanan said. “Now, coming into this celebration, it means that much more to us.”



The hospital first opened in 1921 as Colbert County Hospital. It was later expanded and renamed after disability rights advocate and Tuscumbia native, Helen Keller.



“Helen Keller stood for standing up for people who didn’t have certain rights, who didn’t have opportunities to healthcare, who didn’t have opportunities to several things, and so our not-for-profit mission is largely centered on that same thought,” Buchanan said.



Buchanan said moving forward, it’s his hope to see the hospital continue its level of service and its ability to survive in the sight of crisis.



“We’ve got 1300 people here who are in the trenches every day who love on our patients and love on each other’s teammates; we want that to continue to be who we are for the next 100 years,” he said.

While Friday’s celebration was for the hospital staff, another one called Reels, Wheels, and Meals is planned for the entire community at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. on April 30. The event will feature a drive-in movie, food trucks, and live music.