Helen Keller Festival returns to Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The Helen Keller Festival began Thursday evening in Tuscumbia, and it’s the first one since 2019.

The festival, like many other events, was canceled in 2020 because the pandemic but organizers say they’re excited to bring it back this year.

The event began with a parade in downtown Tuscumbia followed by a street party at 5th and Main streets.

Activities will continue in Spring Park over the weekend through Sunday, June 27. There will be live music, food vendors, and carnival rides.

“By throwing this festival on, in a short period of time, let’s them know that our board is committed to giving them something to do, to promoting what a wonderful place we live in, and we’re just excited to see people get back together again,” Festival chairperson Jamie Smith said.

Admission into the park for the weekend events is $5 for adults and kids 10 and under get in for free.