TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A traveling art exhibit aimed at children with visual or hearing impairments will return to the Shoals next month.

The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama will return to the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia from June 4 to June 25.

The exhibit focuses on one-of-a-kind pieces that emphasize creativity, color, and tactile media. The show is open to students across the state with visual impairments, blindness, or deaf blindness.

According to the museum, the exhibit provides artists with an opportunity to showcase their special talents.

“Children who participate in the show use various media to create one-of-a-kind pieces of art,” the museum said in a news release. “Art is included in the students’ academic curriculum in areas such as the development of communication skills, utilizing visual and tactical abilities, math, science, reading, and leisure time activities.”

The cost for admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for museum members.