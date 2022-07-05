LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack on his own mother is requesting youthful offender status, according to court documents.

Caleb Dakota Druckemiller was arrested on February 12, 2022, and charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property.

A grand jury indictment in May states that Druckemiller tried to kill his mother by hitting her in the head repeatedly with a large pipe wrench. The indictment goes on to say that the teen also punched her in the face and threw her into a bathtub.

The court document says Druckemiller restrained his mother so she couldn’t leave the house, “under circumstances which exposed [her] to a risk of serious physical injury.”

Other charges Druckmiller faces include damaging property at his mother’s house and “intentionally receiving, retaining, or disposing of stolen property, to wit: a road sign.”

Druckemiller was 18 at the time of the alleged attack. He was arrested but was later released on a $60,600 bond.

A hearing for his youthful offender application has been set for September 28, 2022, at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.