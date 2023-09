FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy.

Brayden Obryan Wright was last seen in the area of N Royal Avenue on September 1. His direction of travel is unknown.

He is described as a black teen, 6’3″ and 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Wright’s whereabouts, please contact FPD at (256) 760-6610.