TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — For those interested in learning more about the intersection of the haunted and the historic, “Scenes Unseen,” a program highlighting the ghostly activity of Tuscumbia begins Thursday.

Local historian and ghost spotter, of sorts, John McWilliams will lead virtual tours at the Helen Keller Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 26 and Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

“Anywhere people have been, you’re going to find ghosts, and they leave their energy and if you know where to look you can usually find it,” McWilliams said.

McWilliams will be sharing pictures he has taken and stories he has gather about paranormal activity in Tuscumbia.

“In October of 1863 there was a good civil war battle here just about two miles west of Tuscumbia, and I built my house inside the old fort,” McWilliams said. “So the battle comes to life on October 26 and 27.”

He said, through the years he has lived in the area, he has seen many things others may not have noticed.

“You can go just about any block and I’ve got a story somewhere,” McWilliams said.

The event is free and open to the public.