According to the minutes of a meeting held on May 4, Nicholas Cottrell’s title as head of the school was stripped, effective immediately.

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of the Hatton Elementary School’s principal.

According to the minutes of a meeting held on May 4, Nicholas Cottrell’s title as head of the school was stripped, effective immediately.

Cottrell had been principal at Hatton since July 1, 2020, with Colbert County Superintendent of Education Chris Hand telling TimesDaily that he couldn’t comment on the reason behind Cottrell’s resignation.

The outlet also claimed the former principal had been escorted off campus and placed on administrative leave on May 3.

Another media outlet cited “sources” at the school saying Cottrell was placed on leave over alleged attendance fraud, but said that he had not been escorted off campus.

Cottrell, according to his Linkedin page, attended Northwest Shoals Community College from 1998 to 2000, and later received a B.S. in Elementary Education and Teaching from Athens State University.

He went on to receive a Master’s in Instructional Leadership from the University of North Alabama in 2008.

Cottrell served as a teacher and coach at Danville High School from August 2003 to June 2010, followed by his time spent at Lexington High School from July 2010 to July 2015.

He was named the head coach of Lexington’s girls basketball team in 2013. Before that, he was a student teacher at Lexington in 2002.

In July 2015, Cottrell was hired as assistant principal at Muscle Shoals Middle School, before eventually landing at Hatton Elementary in 2020.